Meet Adegoke Micheal Hammad ‘ Music Pivot’

For fast rising artist, Adegoke Micheal Hammad popularly known in the music industry as ‘ Music Pivot’ has described his kind of music as global noting that such music travels far.

He said ‘ This days artist make conscious music, that which can travel across board, music that are relate-able and can compete in global stages. I want to be known not just an artist alone but one whose music is able to impact lives.

The Business Administration graduate from Johannesburg University noted that for him, music is a from of expression which could be through playing instruments, singing, or composing.

Speaking further he said ‘ People use music to convey their thoughts, feelings, and experiences. It’s a universal language that transcends barriers and allows individuals to connect on a deep emotional level’.

Giving his perception about Afrobeat, Music Pivot divulged that Afrobeat is a fusion of various musical styles, including traditional West African music, jazz, highlife, and funk. It is characterized by complex rhythms, the use of multiple percussion instruments, and a prominent horn section.

Doubling as the CEO Music Pivot blog, Hammad explained that the blog grew into a thriving community where artists, producers, and music enthusiasts explored uncharted territories in music creation. It revolutionized how people experienced, shared, and created music, opening up a world of possibilities that were previously unimaginable.

It is pertinent to note that he is currently working on the release of two new singles ‘ Aye Ole’ featuring K-solo and Music Pivot featuring Oba Solomon.