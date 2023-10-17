Media critical to electoral process, democratic governance – INEC Chair

By Tunde Opalana

A vibrant and responsive media is critical to the growth of Nigeria’s electoral process and the development of her democracy, says the Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof Mahmood Yakubu.

He lauded the Nigerian media fir the crucial role it has played since the return of the nation to democratic governance, stressing that democracy in the country would have suffered a great setback if not for a free and vibrant media.

This INEC Chairman gave these commendation on Monday in his keynote address at the opening of a two-day workshop for INEC press Corps held at Akwanga, Nasarawa State.

The workshop is on ethical , safety practices and critical issues relating to the Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa governorship election.

Represented by Mr Sam Olumekun, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, the chairman reminded

media practitioners of their constitutional obligations.

He said “state apparatus including the media shall not be employed to the advantage or disadvantage of any political party or candidate at any election.

“In other words, equal coverage and visibility shall be allotted to all political parties by all public print and electronic media organisations.

“The same applies in equal measure to privately owned media organizations subject to payment of appropriate fees.

“The Commission is conscious of the critical role of the media in our political and electoral process and believes that democracy will only grow and flourish through a free and vibrant media.

“However, a free and vibrant press is also obliged to adhere to professional and ethical standards. Indeed, true democracy cannot exist without effective information flow”.

Prof. Yakubu as well urged political.parties participating in the November 11 governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi states to acquaint themselves with, study and pay attention to the provisions of extant electoral laws such as the Nigerian Constitution, the Electoral Act, the Police Act, and the Public Order Act for the proper and peaceful conduct of political campaigns, rallies, and processions.

Tasking the parties, the chairman said , “we urge political parties participating in the off-cycle governorship elections to critically study and pay attention to the provisions of the Constitution, the Electoral Act, the Police Act, and the Public Order Act for the proper and peaceful conduct of political campaigns, rallies, and processions.

“A political campaign or slogan shall not be tainted with abusive language directly or indirectly likely to injure religious, ethnic, tribal, or sectional feelings.

“Abusive, intemperate, slanderous, or base language or innuendoes designed or likely to provoke violent reactions or emotions shall not be employed or used in political campaigns.

He reiterated that INEC do not transmit election results electronically but only upload pictures of form EC8A generated at polling units unto its IReV portal.

He said, “Polling Unit election results will be scanned and uploaded to the IReV portal as the Commission did during the 2023 General Election”

Chairman of INEC Press Corps, Mr Segun Ojumu in his welcome address,

pointed out that the upcoming gubernatorial elections hold significant importance for INEC and the nation as a whole.

Ojumu said n”Accurate and unbiased reporting is vital to ensure transparency, public trust, and the credibility of the electoral process. “Therefore, it is essential that members of the INEC Press Corps are adequately equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge to fulfil their roles effectively.

“This workshop will be a comprehensive training program designed to address the key issues faced by journalists covering elections”, he said.

