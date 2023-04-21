Mbah’s likely defection to Labour party unsettles PDP

The Enugu State Governor-elect, Peter Mbah ahead of the May 29th, 2023 inauguration may dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Labour Party (LP).

According to Whistler, the speculation has unsettled the ruling party in the state with claims that Mbah has the intention to join LP to have a stable administration.

The LP in the election conducted on the 18th of March, 2023 secured 14 seats, while PDP secured 10 in the 24-member Assembly.

Sources that spoke with the platform said hostility with the assembly is not what the governor-elect wants.

The sources which include close aides and national party executives said it is likely he would defect to LP with the speaker of the Assembly expected to be elected from the party.

Whistler disclosed that an Insider revealed that the detachment of the Enugu State chapter of the PDP from the national headquarters because of the G-5, makes it even easier for Mbah to decamp.

The source said, “He could just cite confusion and crisis in the PDP as a result of the division following the emergence of the G-5.”

The G-5 source who is also a lawyer said Mbah could cite the cases in court and the move to suspend allies of the G-5 governor as the basis for his defection.

Mbah is also facing a certificate scandal over the discharge certificate he tendered to the INEC ahead of the election.

The Enugu Governor-elect had claimed that the certificate was issued by the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

NYSC, however, denied the certificate saying, “We are pleased to inform you that the Certificate of National Service belonging to Mbah Peter Ndubuisi with Certificate Number: A808297 forwarded for verification was not issued by the NYSC.”

Sources further that he may defect to the LP to pacify the party and secure his seat.

The sources stated that he may dump PDP for LP to stop the suit challenging his electoral victory at the tribunal by the LP.

The spokesman of the governor-elect, Nana Ogbodo, however, described the report as baseless and untrue.

According to Ogbodo, the speculation that he would defect to LP is been concocted by people who have been defeated.

He pointed out that it is not known for any governor in Nigeria to preside over a state with a majority of opposition lawmakers.

Ogbodo said, “Peter Obi became a governor in Anambra state without any member of his party in the state assembly. It doesn’t follow.

“It is a farcical narrative of these professional mourners. Some of them are hired to mourn the loss of the labour party in Enugu.

“Labour’s presence is so flattened in the state that Peter Obi, having lost his presidential bid, the whole noise is simmering down and you want to tell me that he still has potency when PDP and its structure are strong.

“It is very laughable for anybody to conjecture that Mbah will decamp. There is no truth in it please.”

He argued that there would be no friction or instability as everyone knows his role.

Ogbodo added, “If indeed the governance in the state is not tailored towards development but if everybody knows his role and works according to the law, why should anybody be concerned about friction or instability?

“Why should there be friction? I don’t see any friction when everybody knows his remit and ambit within the law.

“This is not the first time … Peter Obi, for instance, governed Anambra State effectively without any member of his party being a member of the House of Assembly.

“There are still contentions. We have not even settled on how many seats they have. This is just a mere pronouncement by INEC. There are still people who have serious issues.”

READ ALSO: Sultan declares Friday Eid-el-Fitr in Nigeria

The spokesman of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba when speaking on the speculation said, “Why should we talk about something that will never happen? It would never happen.

“There are more pressing issues like Aishatu Binani declaring herself the winner that we should be talking about. It’s condemnable.

For more news updates follow us on www.dailytimesng.com