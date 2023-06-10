May your pathway be filled with thorns, horrors of night, pain – FFK curses Emefiele

Following his suspension as the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria on Friday, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Femi Fani-Kayode, has rained curses on Godwin Emefiele.

President Bola Tinubu had in a statement by the Director of Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation Willie Bassey asked Emefiele to vacate the office with immediate effect.

He was asked to hand over the affairs of his office to the Deputy Governor (Operations Directorate) Folashodun Adebisi Shonubi who will act as the CBN Governor pending the conclusion of investigation and the reforms of the financial sector of the country’s economy.

Mocking the embattled CBN governor, Fani-Kayode took to his Twitter handle on Saturday to lambast Emefiele over his recent monetary policy that relatively crippled economic activities in the country.

FFK in his tweet, wished that Emefiele’s “pathway be filled with sharp thorns, the horrors of the night and pain and may the Angel of the Lord pursue you along a dark and slippery path.

“May your story and end be a graphic example and instructive reminder to the evil and wicked that man is nothing before God, that earthly power is ephemeral and transient, that all power belongs to the Living God and that the Lord alone rules in the affairs of men and forges the destiny of nations”.

