May Day: Workers are backbone of govt- Oborevwori

By Owen Akenzua

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has described workers as the backbone of government’s wheel of progress.

He stated on Thursday in Asaba during the 2025 Workers’ Day (May Day) celebration.

The governor who was represented by his Deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme, noted that, Workers’ Day is not just a celebration, asserting that, “It is a moment to reflect on shared journey and renewal of commitment to building a Delta State and Nigeria where every worker is valued, empowered and rewarded.”

Governor Oborevwori noted that, the theme for this year’s celebration, “Reclaiming the Civic Space in the Midst of Economic Hardship,” is apt, as it serves as a powerful call to action and rallying point for all.

He said , “even in the face of adversity, we must reclaim our rights, amplify our voices and are engage fully in the civic processes that govern our lives.”

Governor Oborevwori urged workers to remain steadfast in their commitment to excellence and continue to work hand in hand, with unity and purpose, to achieve the Delta of their dreams.

“I join all Deltans and indeed Nigerians with immense pride and gratitude to celebrate our hardworking men and women on this Workers’ Day 2025.

“You, the workers of Delta State, civil servants, teachers, healthcare professionals, artisans, farmers and private sector employees, are the backbone of our progress; I salute you all.

“My administration will never take your sacrifices for granted and we will keep pushing for policies that uplift you and your families.

“Workers’ Day is not just a celebration; it is a moment to reflect on our shared journey and renewal of our commitment to building a Delta State and Nigeria where every worker is valued, empowered and rewarded.

“Let me acknowledge the challenges we face; gobal economic pressures, rising costs of living and unemployment affect us all but I assure you that my administration is working tirelessly to cushion these impacts.

“Since assuming office, my administration has placed workers at the heart of our M.O.R.E. Agenda and we have taken steps to uplift the welfare of workers and ensure you thrive in an environment of dignity and opportunity.

“We have ensured prompt payment of salaries and pension, cleared pension backlogs and introduced training programmes to boost your skills.

“We have upgraded workplaces, revitalized healthcare centres and renovated schools to support your work.

“Our entrepreneurship initiatives have empowered artisans and small business owners, creating jobs and boosting incomes.

“Despite economic challenges, we are investing in infrastructure, roads, bridges and markets to reduce transportation costs and boost trade.

“We are supporting agriculture to enhance food security to stabilize prices.

“These efforts are designed to make life better for every worker and their families.

“We have also introduced a whistle-blower policy with a dedicated phone line; this is a bold step to promote transparency and accountability in governance.

“This policy protects workers who expose wrongdoing, ensuring that your voices are heard and that public resources are used to serve the common good.

“This is governance that works for you, rooted in fairness and accountability.

“On this day of reflection and celebration, let us also remember those who have sacrificed for the dignity of labour. Let their struggles inspire us to strive for fairness, justice and equity in our workplaces.

“As we move forward, I urge you to remain steadfast in your commitment to excellence.

“Let us continue to work hand in hand, with unity and purpose, to achieve the Delta of our dreams as my administration will never take your sacrifices for granted and we will keep pushing for policies that uplift you and your families.

“Our doors remain open for dialogue, as we believe that collaboration with workers’ unions is the path to lasting progress.

“Let us march on, stronger together, towards a brighter and more prosperous future,” the governor stated

Earlier in a joint address, the Delta State Chairman Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Comrade Goodluck Ofobruku, and Comrade Martins Bolum, Chairman, Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC, called on workers to come together and unite as community to reclaim their civic space inspite of the economic hardship faced by workers.

The chairmen noted that, these challenges have tested the resilience and resolve of workers.

The event featured colourful match pass parade by different trade unions.