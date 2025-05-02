May Day: Tinubu, Fubara, IGP, First Lady, Grace Ike, PETROAN Felicitate Workers … With Calls For Improved Conditions Of Service

BY PATRICK WEMAMBU (With Agency Report)

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday hailed Nigerian workers, reassuring them that his administration would continue to prioritise their welfare, describing the country’s labour force as ‘the engine of our economy and the secret to our nation’s growth.’

In a brief message on his official X handle to mark May 1, the President addressed “everyone, young and old, entrepreneur or employee, private or government-employed, whose meaningful contributions help, in no small way, to the development of our homes, communities, and our dear nation.”

He added: “Together, we will make Nigeria great again. Our administration has, and will continue to, prioritise workers’ welfare. Together, we will make Nigeria great again.”

Likewise, Suspended Rivers State Governor, His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has rejoiced with Rivers state workforce on the occasion of this year’s (2025) workers’ day celebration.

Delivering a message of solidarity and appreciation, Governor Fubara praised the resilience, dedication, and professionalism of the Rivers workforce, particularly in light of ongoing challenges to democratic governance in the state, and described their commitment as the backbone of the state’s development and beacon of hope for a better future.

In a statement released, the governor said this year’s theme, “Ensuring Safety and Health at Work in a Changing Climate,” underscores the urgent need to protect workers amid escalating environmental threats and socio-political uncertainties, and stressed the importance of prioritizing occupational safety and well-being as essential pillars for sustainable growth.

He acknowledged the efforts of the Federal Government, under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to advancing labour reforms and promoting climate-conscious policies that support a healthier, safer working environment nationwide.

While reaffirming his administration’s dedication to the workers’ welfare, the Governor called on all employers —public and private — to respect labour laws and uphold the rights and dignity of every worker. He advocated for continuous improvements in working conditions to reflect both legal standards and moral responsibility.

Following suit, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has hailed Nigerian workers for their role in national development while pledging better welfare for police personnel.

He gave the commendation in a statement issued on Thursday by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on his behalf – noting that the Nigeria Police Force deeply appreciates the contributions of its officers and all working individuals who play a vital role in Nigeria’s progress.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM., and the entire officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force today joins the nation in celebrating Workers’ Day, honouring the dedication and contributions of workers across all sectors towards national safety, unity and sustainable growth,” the statement read.

Egbetokun particularly paid tributes to police officers for what he described as their “extraordinary service and sacrifice,” saying they work tirelessly to ensure citizens’ safety and security.

“Their resolve and dedication to duty are the bedrock of our nation’s stability, and the Force is dedicated to creating a workplace where our officers feel valued, respected, and empowered to serve the nation with integrity and pride,” the statement continued.

He assured that the Nigeria Police Force remained committed to building a supportive and inclusive work environment where personnel could attain their full potential.

In a similar vein, the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu also on Thursday, commended Nigeria professionals and workers for contributing to the nation’s growth.

The wife of the President in her message in commemoration of the workers day expressed appreciation to all workers and prayed for them.

“I extend gratitude and congratulations to all Nigerian workers for your commitment to nation-building.

“May your efforts continue to yield fruit, and may we, as a nation, always uphold the value of your labour.

“This year’s celebration is a reminder of the dignity of labour and the importance of creating opportunities that are fair to all. I salute the men and women who rise each day to go to work and support our economy.

“Across all sectors, whether public or private, formal or informal, Nigerian workers remain the backbone of our development and the driving force behind our nation’s progress. I wish you all a happy Workers’ Day celebration and I pray that our beloved nation continues to prosper and grow in leaps and bounds,” she said.

As Nigerians joined the rest of the world to mark 2025 International Workers’ Day, the Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Council, Comrade Grace Ike, has also praised the hard work and dedication of workers, while calling for greater press freedom and better working conditions for journalists.

In her May Day message, Ike spoke about the struggles many workers — especially journalists — were facing due to the current economic situation.

She echoed this year’s theme: “Reclaiming the Civic Space in the Midst of Economic Hardship.”

“Workers’ Day is not just a time to honour the value of work, but also a time to recommit ourselves to protecting the civic space — a space where every voice matters, where truth is defended, and where rights are respected,” she said.

Ike highlighted the tough times Nigerian workers were going through, pointing to the rising cost of living, job insecurity, and limited opportunities.

She warned that these challenges not only affected people’s livelihoods but also threatened the very freedoms that supported democracy.

“The media plays a vital role, now more than ever. Journalists must continue to speak out, hold leaders accountable, and protect the voices of the vulnerable,” she said.

“We must defend press freedom, push back against censorship, and fight for fair treatment at work,” she added.

She also called on all sectors — from the government to private employers and civil society — to support workers by creating better working environments.

“Let’s not allow these economic struggles to take away our rights or silence us,” she advised.

“Instead, let our difficulties unite us in building a fairer Nigeria where every worker has a real chance to thrive,” Ike stated.

Meanwhile, in a statement released to commemorate this year’s celebration, the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) has acknowledged the invaluable contributions of oil and gas workers to the nation’s economy.

PETROAN’s National President, Dr. Billy Gillis-Harry, while addressing newsmen in Abuja, called on relevant stakeholders to prioritise the welfare and well-being of oil and gas workers.

Dr. Harry specifically urged the government and industry players to consider increasing welfare packages and health insurance coverage for oil workers, given the hazardous nature of their job and the impact of continued gas flaring on their health and the environment.

“Studies have shown that workers in areas where gas flaring is prevalent are at high risk of several health challenges, which can affect them physically, mentally and even increase cancer risks”, Dr. Harry stated.

Gas flaring has been a longstanding issue in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry, with severe environmental and health consequences for workers and host communities.

PETROAN emphasised that the continued practice of gas flaring underscores the need for enhanced health insurance and welfare support for workers in the industry.

Dr. Gillis-Harry further called on regulatory bodies to enforce strict compliance with existing regulations aimed at ending gas flaring in the country.

“It’s imperative that we prioritise the health and well-being of our workers and protect the environment from the harmful effects of gas flaring,” he said.

The association said it believes that an end to gas flaring would not only mitigate the environmental and health impacts on workers and host communities, but also contribute to a more sustainable and responsible oil and gas industry.

PETROAN also congratulated all state governors who have paid the new minimum wage, especially those who exceeded the benchmark.

He called on governors who are yet to comply to do so in the shortest possible time, emphasising the need for workers to receive fair compensation for their Labour.

The association reaffirmed its commitment to working with stakeholders to promote the interests of oil and gas workers, and ensure a safe and healthy working environment, adding that it believes that by prioritising the welfare of workers and enforcing regulations to end gas flaring, the industry can improve productivity, reduce accidents, and enhance overall performance.