MAY DAY: Nigerian workers drive progress, foster economic vitality, sustain national development – PRP

By Tunde Opalana

As Nigerian workers celebrate this year’s May Day, commemorating workers day across the globe, the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) lauded the nation’s workforce for resilience, struggle for workers’ rights and social justice.

Standing in solidarity with Nigeria’s hardworking and resilient labour force, the party took the opportunity this year celebration to appreciate the invaluable contributions of Nigerian workers.

The PRP in a statement on Wednesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Muhammed Ishaq said efforts of Nigerian workers “drive the wheels of progress, foster economic vitality, and sustain our national development.”

The party recalled that in Nigeria, commitment to recognizing May Day dates back to 1980, when it was first declared a holiday by the then PRP governments of Kano and Kaduna states, before the federal and other state governments followed suit.

“It was a significant recognition of the sacrifices made by the working class, and we proudly note that in 1981, May Day was officially adopted as a national holiday.

READ ALSO: Nigeria needs urgent policy reset to prevent deeper instability- Prof. Uba

“The contributions of our workers and working people are the bedrock upon which our society is built. Every day, they face challenges that demand resilience, dedication, and unwavering commitment in the face of economic uncertainties and social injustices.

“As we celebrate this day, we acknowledge the long-standing struggles of our workers for fair wages, job security, and improved working conditions,” said Ishaq in the statement.

The party urged Nigerians to not only commemorate the achievements of workers but also reflect on the significant hurdles that remain.

It, therefore, called upon the federal and state governments to ensure that workers’ rights are upheld and that they are fairly compensated for their labour.

“We must prioritize policies that promote decent work, protect labour rights, and create an enabling environment for our workers to thrive.

“The PRP pledges to continue advocating for the welfare of all Nigerians, particularly the working class and urban and rural poor, and we urge all citizens to stand together in pursuit of a just and equitable society where the dignity of labour is honored, and the voices of our workers are heard.

“As we celebrate May Day, let us commit ourselves to building a Nigeria where every worker is valued, esteemed, and afforded the respect they so richly deserve. Together, we can create a brighter future for our nation,” added the party.