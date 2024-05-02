May Day: My administration has recruited over 5,000 workers in past seven years, says Obaseki

By Titus Akhigbe

The Edo State governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, said he has recruited over 5,000 workers into the state civil service since the inception of his administration in the past seven and half years.

He disclosed this yesterday while delivering his good will message to the workers in the state to mark the May Day celebration.

Mr. Obaseki said he has been able to turn the fortunes of the state and its workers around by keeping to his electioneering promises.

“One of the things I promised in 2016 that I was going to build our institution for governance and today, we can proudly say that workers have had means to achieve the modest institutional reform which we have now achieved in Edo State.

“With your support, we have been able to recruit over 5,000 new workers into the Edo State service based on merit and no longer on favouritism as it used to be.

“Now, you don’t have to know anybody to get work in government in Edo you just need to know something.

“You can celebrate that we now have the best public service training academy in West Africa. And this academy, John Odigie Oyegun Public Service Academy (JOOSPA) has trained over 10,000 workers who participated enthusiastically in our trainings.

“I have been amazed how workers in Edo State have embraced and adopted technology and how they have continued to use the application to rebuild the way we do things in government”, Obaseki said.

The governor, while commending the cordial relationship that has existed between his government and the organized labour in the state, maintained that the labour has not gone on strike except the ones called by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) which the organized labour has to comply with.

He said his recent increment in the workers salary is one of his demonstration of his commitment to their welfare adding that he has already assured them that if the federal government increases its allocations to the state, he will also reflect it by increasing their salary too.

He thanked the organized labour for their cooperation over the years just as he urged them to sustain the same.

On his part, the state chairman of the NLC, Comrade Odion Olaye, thanked the state governor for increasing the workers’ salary and building them a befitting edifice in the state.

He said that the workers in the state will ever be grateful for him for providing a conducive working environment for workers in the state to thrive.