May Day: Elipse Int’l lauds Nigerian workers, Gov Mutfwang

By Kingsley Chukwuka

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Elipse International, Mr. Denzel Henry Akogwu, has lauded the resilience, and dedication of Nigerian workers, adding that it is most commendable in the face of a transition economy.

Akogwu also commended the efforts of Governor Caleb Mutfwang, for prioritising workers welfare since assumption of office.

He said it is also heartwarming that Mutfwang also paid workers salary on May 1, 2025, to enable them have a fun-filled day with their families and loved ones.

He recalled that on assumption of office as Governor of Plateau State, workers were on strike, but Mutfwang through effective dialogue and payment of outstanding arrears and salaries was able to bring workers back to their offices.

“Since then, the Plateau State workers have enjoyed a cordial relationship with the Governor, as salaries and welfare were promptly attended to. The Governor has done so well in this regard”, he said.

READ ALSO: Raji lauds minister Nnaji over collaboration with NBTI

Commending the workers, Akogwu said today’s event should be dedicated to celebrate workers’ achievements, and a reminder of the value they bring to millions of Nigerians.

According to him: “I celebrate and appreciate the tireless efforts, dedication, and your contributions across various sectors in the State.

“Your hard work, resilience, and commitment to drive progress and development under the leadership of the Time is Now of Governor Caleb Mutfwang is highly appreciated.

“Let us continue to unite in solidarity to achieve more development for our State, Nigeria, as the government continues to provide decent work incentives like wages award, fair pay, and better working conditions under this administration.

“May this day be a celebration of your achievements and a reminder of the value you bring to millions of Nigerians”, Akogwu added.