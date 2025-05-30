May 29: Gov Mutfwang promises to take back communities forcefully occupied by bandits

By Kingsley Chukwuka

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has promised to take back communities that are forcefully occupied by bandits.

Mutfwang said his government has taken bold steps to address the issue, vowing to protect every Plateau citizen from the hands of bandits.

He also informed that the Federal Government is working closely with the State, to ensure that displaced persons return to their homes and their communities rebuild.

Mutfwang stated this on Thursday, during a statewide broadcast to mark his second year anniversary in office.

According to him, his administration will continue to engage with the Federal Government and donor agencies to bring relief, justice, and long-term peace.

“We are working closely with federal authorities, we have revitalized Operation Rainbow for intelligence gathering, and launched an Emergency Communications Centre with a toll-free line to ensure rapid response across the State.

“My administration is supporting our security agencies and local communities to ensure that peace returns to all our towns and villages. We have also established Plateau State Activity Centre, equipped with modern technology for the purpose of Surveillance across the State.

“We have also supported the civil service, and have restored dignity and hope. We have also cleared the four and a half months’ salary arrears we inherited and have resumed regular payment of salaries, gratuity and pensions since 1984 as well as restored promotions and training, and have also reconnected government offices to electricity for effective service delivery.

“I am proud to say that Plateau workers are fast regaining their pride and the desired motivation to serve our beloved state”, he said.

Speaking on the economic front, Mutfwang said they have made significant gains with the introduction of Tin City Metro transport service that is transforming urban mobility in Jos and Bukuru Metropolis.

He noted that, the initiative is creating jobs, subsidizing the burden of transportation for about 9, 000 passengers daily, which translates into a subsidy of about N39, 000 per person monthly, noting that just a few days ago, they added 15 more brand new additional buses to the fleet, bringing the total to 30.

“To facilitate interstate travel, we have also procured many Toyota Sienna vehicles and refurbished several others to ply the Jos–Abuja corridor and other routes.

“Our transportation agenda is not confined to roads alone. We signed a Memorandum of Understanding with ValueJet Airlines to provide thrice-weekly Jos–Abuja flights and Lagos Jos flight”

He further stated that the state Government has partnered with the Nigerian Railway Corporation to revive rail transport, providing a cushion against the effects of fuel subsidy removal adding that in the coming days, the service will be commissioned, opening a new chapter in Plateau’s economic transformation.

Mutfwang also stated that Agriculture has received a major boost with the recovery of over 900 hectares of land belonging to IDPs, the distribution of fertilizer and other farming inputs worth ₦16 billion, and the training of hundreds of young farmers in modern agricultural businesses have been accomplished.

“Recently, we also signed an MoU with the Famous Research Institute, IITA, Ibadan to train our youth in Agri-Business as well as acquire skills across the agriculture value chain. We are also working closely with international partners to establish agro-processing hubs across the State for improved agricultural value-chain and industrialization.

According to the Governor, they have reinvigorated the Plateau Agricultural Development Programme (PADP) which will soon transform into Plateau Agri-Business Development Agency (PABDA) and commenced a subsidized tractor scheme to enable farmers in the state to own tractors for mechanized farming.

On roads, the Governor said: “The excitement over the roads that are being fixed motivates us. Projects are ongoing across the state to reconnect our people, boost commerce, and promote tourism. Most of these projects have either been completed or are ongoing. Some roads, untouched for decades and especially since the last PDP administration, have been rehabilitated”, he said.