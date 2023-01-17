Max Air appoints new CEO

Management of Max Air Limited has approved the appointment of Alhaji Abubakar Dahiru Mangal as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company.

The appointment of Alhaji Abubakar was confirmed over the weekend following the death of his Uncle Alhaji Bashir Barau Mangal who was the Vice Chairman CEO of Max Air.

Until his new appointment as the Chief Executive Officer of the airline, Abubakar has been the Deputy Director of Finance of the Airline.

Abubakar holds Bsc Economic from the American University of Nigeria Yola, MSc International Business Salford, Manchester United Kingdom, MBA Finance and Investment Bayero University Kano (BUK) and currently pursuing his Doctorate degree in business Administration at Apollos University in the United States of America (USA).

The management of Max Air is optimistic that the new CEO will bring his wealth of experience in the Aviation Industry to boost the growth of the Company, focus on delivering exceptional customer service and expand the global reach of the airline.

“We look forward to Alhaji Abubakar’s leadership in driving the Airline’s growth and success”

Max Air has been a leading Airline in Nigeria. Apart from dominating the domestic air operations in the country the airline also plays a very important role in annual hajj airlift by getting the highest number of seats of Nigerian pilgrims, similarly max air airlift pilgrims to Saudi Arabia from other West African Countries.

Max Air, a global charter Airline was recently involved in the evacuation of Nigerians from Libya, Ukraine and other countries of the world.

