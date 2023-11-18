Master beats apprentice to death over lateness

By Nosa Akenzua

It was a sad incident at Sapele as an apprentice in a carpenter’s workshop died after being beaten by his master for coming late to work.

It was gathered that the owner of the workshop along New Ogorode Road Sapele disciplined his apprentice for coming late to work.

The owner of the workshop, identified as Orunor later accused the apprentice of stealing his ATM card and in the process, beat him up.

When the apprentice got home after work, he complained to his parents that he is not feeling too fine and related what happened to him at his place of work.

The parents of the apprentice decided to take him to the hospital for checkup but before this arrangement could be concluded, the apprentice identified as Onome, died.

As the news got to the hearing of Orunor, he took to his heels and as at the time of filing this report, he has not been seen, while his workshop has been under lock and key.

The incident was reported to the Police in Sapele and a police source confirmed the incident, noting that the case is being investigated and all efforts are being made to arrest Orunor that is on the run.

The carpenter workshop is situated at New Ogorode road, close to Sapele Clinic but the Police Spokesman in Delta State, DSP Bright Edafe confirmed the incident disclosing that investigation was ongoing into the incident

In another development, the Director General of Warri, Uvwie and Environs Special Area Development Agency, WUEDA, Prince Godwin Ejinyere has charged officials of the Delta State Waste Management Board, and the Private Sector Participants, PSP, to intensify their efforts at making Warri, Uvwie and their environs a very clean and beautiful City.

Hon. Ejinyere gave the charge at the agency’s office in Effurun while holding a crucial meeting with officials of the State Waste Management Board and the PSP on critical sanitation issues affecting the Oil City.

Prince Ejinyere attributed ineffective waste management in Warri, Uvwie and environs to lack of a standard method of refuse collection and disposal, as well as inadequate approved dump sites, as PSP operators collect and dump refuse indiscriminately without considering the environment and the grave health implications of such practices.

Hon. Ejinyere, a one-time Okpe Local Govt. Chairman stated that a mobile court would soon be constituted for the purpose of enforcing rules and regulations, and to punish defaulters.

He stressed the urgent need for the State Waste Management Board to regulate and sanction PSP operators caught throwing refuse on the road while moving through the collection points.

.The WUEDA DG disclosed that after sensitising the public on the relevant rules and regulations, the agency would convene town hall conferences, beginning from Warri, Uvwie and Okpe LGAs where stakeholders from WUEDA’s mandate areas, and officials of the agency would engage in critical question and answer sessions to clarify issues towards better understanding of and compliance with environmental laws.