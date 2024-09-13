Massachusetts man’s lottery numbers hit $1m after trying for 20 years

A Massachusetts man scored a $1 million Mega Million prize using the same set of numbers he has played for 20 years — and his wife previously collected her own $1 million jackpot.

Blackstone resident Thomas Ensko told Massachusetts State Lottery officials the numbers he selected for his Mega Millions ticket at Anderson’s Variety in Blackstone were very familiar to him.

“I’ve been playing the same numbers for the last 20 years,” Ensko said, explaining the numbers are related to his birthday.

Ensko was accompanied to lottery headquarters by his wife, who previously won her own $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket more than 20 years ago.

The winner said he will use his prize money to help his children and grandchildren.