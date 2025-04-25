Mass defection from PDP, ‘we leave our faith in God’s hand’, Damagum laments

… presents certificate of return to Anambra governorship candidate

By Tunde Opalana

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has taken the mass defection of its key gladiators including governors, federal and state lawmakers across the country to God, as the acting National Chairman, Amb. Ilya Damagum on Thursday pleaded that God save the party from the present predicament.

Damagum resigned to faith while reacting to Wednesday’s shocking defection of the Delta State governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, his entire cabinet members and other top PDP members including PDP vice- presidential candidate in 2023, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He spoke at the official presentation of certificate of return to the PDP governorship candidate for the November 2025 governorship election in Anambra State, Sir Jude Ezenwafor, at the party’s national secretariat, Abuja.

Damagum said “we will experience a lot of challenges but there is no challenge that is insurmountable. I thank God we are all people of faith.

“We know there is a limit to whatever anyone can do other than what God has designed. You may have your own tactics but you cannot outplay God.

“We leave our faith in the hands of God and we believe He will help us out of this great situation.”

Pained by the latest mass detection, the party chairman said ,”it’s very sad and unfortunate because to me, if there’s any state that should think that way, not Delta, because the party is very magnanimous. I thank God that in their message, they didn’t say that the party did anything wrong to them other than good.

“It’s a decision taken by them, but the pains will be in us not because of anything, but because we have given Delta State all our support, from the emergence of the governor to his predecessor, who also doubled as our vice presidential candidate.

“I think we’ve done it all for them in Delta State. We least expected this action from them. All the same, this is a party that have seen more than that, but it’s still standing.”

Pleading with members to be encouraged in the strength of the party, Damagum said “if God wants to help you, he takes out all the thorns along the way. I know we have one united party in Anambra today.”

He commended the party’s governorship candidate, Sir Ezenwafor for his resilience urging him to commit himself to being the flag bearer of this party.

He said to the candidate, “I know it’s not easy. But your commitment, belief and sincerity, would see us through this election? Victory would be yours.

“I want to encourage you. You have started well. From the evolution of the state executive to your emergence as our candidate, I think what you need to do is to go back and consolidate. I’m going to make sure that everyone is back on board. I assure you of our total support and commitment.”

Damagum.promised that the party’s structures will be taken over immediately by setting up a caretaker committee in Anambra State.

He enjoined party members, both in Delta and the country in general, to keep faith with the PDP saying the party can still make it in 2027, if Nigerians are resolute.

“Obi has no governor but he muzzled all those votes that he muzzled. This election in 2027, is not about how many governors you have or how many leaders.

“It’s about Tinubu and Nigerians. I believe you can coerce, persuade, and intimidate our members to come in to support you. The ordinary man is feeling the pinch and the decision is his. So I want to use this opportunity to tell Nigerians that it is their election. It is APC versus Nigerians.

It’s not APC versus any governor or senator or anything but APC versus Nigerians.

“So I want to urge all of us to close ranks and rescue ourself from this hardship that is inflicted on us by design, not any coincidence.”

In his acceptance speech, the governorship candidate, Sir. Jude Ezenwafor vowed to take Anambra State by surprise, saying “what will happen in Anambra will surprise Nigerians”.

He said Anambra State has been a PDP state because “everyone contesting elections in Anambra today were once PDP aspirants”

While appreciating the party in the state and at the national level for their unprecedented support, Ezenwafor said he will be bridge builder while promising to unveil his campaign plans immediately.