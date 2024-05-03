Masquerades: Enugu assembly moves to regulate activities

The Enugu State House of Assembly has established an ad-hoc committee dedicated to devising effective regulations for masquerade activities in the state.

Naija News reports that the decision comes in the wake of a distressing incident where a group of masquerades assaulted Ms. Blessing Ogbonna, a nurse, in Ihe-Owerre, Nsukka Local Government Area.

A motion raised by Mr Malachy Onyechi, a member representing Nsukka West Constituency, during a session on Thursday, prompted the formation of the committee.

Mr. Onyechi highlighted the urgent need to address the recurring issues of human rights abuses, threats to life, and property destruction attributed to masquerades in his constituency.

Ms. Ogbonna’s ordeal has sparked widespread condemnation and has brought to light the darker aspects of masquerade activities in the region.

According to Mr. Onyechi, the attack on the nurse was not only brutal but also resulted in her hospitalization. This incident is part of a troubling pattern of violence associated with masquerade events, which have sometimes resulted in severe injuries or even fatalities.

Following the attack, seven masquerades were apprehended and have since been charged in a magistrate court in Nsukka for assault, extortion, and obstructing a federal road.

The newly formed committee aims to harmonize the practices and rules of engagement concerning masquerades.

This includes their participation in cultural exhibitions, entertainment, or commercial activities, ensuring that all parties are protected from abuse.

Mr. Onyechi emphasized that the motion seeks to balance cultural preservation with public safety and is not intended as a witch-hunt against any individual or group.

Supporting the motion, Mr. Pius Ezugwu, who represents Nsukka East Constituency, pointed out that masquerade activities had nearly sparked conflict between two communities in his area.

He underscored the need for clear regulations to prevent such potential conflicts and ensure that public safety is not compromised.

The issue also highlights the challenges faced by workers in essential services, such as nursing, who are hindered in their duties by unscheduled road blockages and other disruptions caused by masquerades.

This initiative by the Enugu State House of Assembly reflects a growing recognition of the need to balance cultural traditions with the imperative of public safety.