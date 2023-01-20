Maruti Suzuki to recall 17,362 vehicles over airbag defect

By Temitope Adebayo

India’s top carmaker Maruti Suzuki has concluded plans to recall 17,362 vehicles manufactured between Dec. 8, 2022 and Jan. 12, 2023 over a possible defect in its airbag controllers.

The recall, which the company announced on Wednesday, is to inspect and replace the affected part of the airbag controller, which could, in rare situations, not deploy the airbags and seat belt pretensioners in the event of a vehicle crash, Maruti added.

The affected models are Alto K10, S-Presso, Eeco, Brezza, Baleno and Grand Vitara, the company said in a regulatory filing.

