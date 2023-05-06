Maruti Suzuki to launch 7-seater Grand Vitara version

By Temitope Adebayo

Naruto Suzuki has repeatedly stated their aim to capture more than 25 per cent market share of the SUV market. As a result, they have launched and unveiled the mid-size Grand Vitara, a crossover SUV Fronx, and the five-door lifestyle SUV Jimny.

Additionally, reports now suggest that the company is planning to launch a seven-seater iteration of its current flagship SUV, the Grand Vitara, which is currently has been codenamed the Y17.

According to reports, this new Grand Vitara-based Y17 SUV will debut in 2025, taking on rivals such as the Mahindra XUV700, Tata Safari, and Hyundai Alcazar in the country. The forthcoming model will use the same platform, the Global-C platform, as the outgoing Grand Vitara, but will feature a longer wheelbase to accommodate a new third row.

Other key details on this SUV include minor cosmetic changes to differentiate it from the current flagship mid-size Grand Vitara. The company is also planning to produce the Y17 three-row SUV at Maruti Suzuki’s new plant in Kharkhoda, Haryana, which may start operating by 2025, according to sources.

Apart from this seven-seater SUV, the company is also planning to expand its wings in the electric SUV segment. Recently, the company confirmed that the production iteration of its all-electric concept eVX SUV will launch in India by FY2024.

The new electric SUV from Maruti will take on the Hyundai Creta EV, among other compact SUVs. The company unveiled the first-ever concept eVX at this year’s Auto Expo, showcasing a futuristic design aimed at displaying the brand’s commitment to sustainable motoring.

The concept vehicle showcased at the Auto Expo was a brand-new car with a stunning coupe-like SUV style that Maruti Suzuki has never exhibited before. The SUV boasted incredibly modern design features and a dominating height, with dimensions of 4,300mm length, 1,800mm width, and 1,600mm height. During the unveiling at the Auto Expo 2023, the Indo-Japanese automaker stated that the idea behind the entire Concept eVX and its futuristic design elements is to deliver high levels of aerodynamic efficiency by lowering the drag coefficient, distinguishing it as a car with advanced technology. Maruti also revealed that the powertrain specifications for the eVX will be powered by a 60kWh battery pack offering up to 550km of driving range.

As mentioned, this EV SUV from the country’s largest carmaker will directly compete with the Hyundai Creta EV.

A test mule of this South Korean SUV was recently spotted testing in the country without any camouflage. It is believed that the Creta EV could feature a 100 kW electric motor and a 39.2 kWh battery pack, resulting in an ARAI-claimed range of over 400 km.

Apart from this, this company will soon be launching a new premium MPV based on the Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s Innova Hycross called the Engage in the country. It was recently reported that Maruti Suzuki India Limited has trademarked the name “Engage” in India. This new MPV will be another badge-engineered product resulting from the strategic partnership between Maruti Suzuki and Toyota.