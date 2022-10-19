Marriott Int’l reiterates dissatisfaction over closure of Sheraton Abuja Hotel

Marriott International, the largest hotel chain in the world, has reiterated its dissatisfaction over the hastened closure of Sheraton Abuja Hotel.

The closure which is effective from today, October 18, 2022, has resulted in the loss of jobs to 291 members of staff of the hotel.

Yesterday, Capital Hotels PLC, the owners of hotel, agreed to pay the affected staff two months’ salary as a form of severance. This agreement was reached by the staff Union.

Commenting on the new development, Richard Collins, Area Vice President, Sub-Saharan Africa for Marriott International said: “We are deeply concerned with the decision taken by the owners of the Sheraton Abuja Hotel to close the hotel within a short timeframe, causing unnecessary distress to hotel employees and significant disruption to guests, suppliers and other partners.

“We disagree with the manner in which the owners, Capital Hotels Plc, have hurried the decision to close the Hotel, without making sufficient arrangements for the 291 hotel employees, some of which have worked at this iconic property for many decades.

“The wellbeing of hotel employees is our first priority and we will continue to do our best to support them during this difficult period.”

It will be recalled that NIPCO Plc, a key downstream operator in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry, recently acquired the majority share of the hotel through its subsidiary, 22 Hospitality Limited, to the become the new owner of the hotel.

Marriott International has managed the hotel for over 30 years.

