Marriage not ideal for me and other musicians – Terry G

by Orji Onyekwere

Controversial Nigerian singer, Gabriel Oche Amanyi, popularly known as Terry G, has said that marriage is not meant for musicians as the female fans may not be comfortable getting closer to musicians that are married.

He noted that the female fans are the juice of the industry and without them the industry will be boring. He said this while answering questions on Honest Bunch.

According to him, “I don’t think marriage is for people like us [musicians]. If I get married, it would restrict me from my female fans.

“Females are the base of the music, they are the juice of the music industry. Remove them and you are bored.

“If a music artist announced his marriage publicly, it would affect his female fan base. Once you are married, you are out of the box. In Nigeria, they say once you are married, you are out of the market. So, automatically you are no longer hot.”

The singer also admitted that he was cheating on his woman despite his affection and respect for her. He emphasized his belief that infidelity is a common practice among men, emphasizing that it extends beyond his personal situation.

“I have a babymama, I respect her as if I am married to her, but I still wipe outside. Everybody does. I am not a gospel musician”. He noted.