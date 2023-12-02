Marriage 3: Actress Laide Bakare walks down the aisle

Sultry Yoruba actress, Laide Bakare, is set to try her luck once again in marriage as she walks down the aisle today with the love of her life.

The actress who has been through two failed marriages said on her instagram page that she has once again found love as she sends an open invitation to anyone who wants to attend her wedding on December 2, 2023.

Although the identity of the lucky man is yet to be revealed, the award winning actress could not hold her excitement as she showered encomium on her man.

A couple of months ago, she surprised social media users with a viral proposal video, announcing that she has finally found love again. In the video, the actress was overly excited with emotions as she accepted the ring from the mystery man on his knees before hugging him.

She wrote on her instagram post, ‘’love… it’s a beautiful thing; join us this Saturday, December 2 at Amore Garden, Lekki Phase1, Lagos. Time: 5pm. December is about to be Dettyyyy, can’t wait to host you.”

Laide Bakare’s first marriage with US-based ex-husband, Mr. Olumide Kunfulire produced a daughter named Simi who was born in September 2008.

In 2013, Laide Bakare got married to her second husband, Alhaji Mutairu Atanda Orilowo, a Lagos socialite. She has two sons with him.