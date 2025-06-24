Marketing strategist Feyi Olubodun headlines MediaConsortium conference

BY GODWIN ANYEBE

Seasoned marketing professional and CEO, Managing Partner, Open Squares Africa, Feyi Olubodun, will deliver the keynote address at the 3rd edition of MediaConsortium Conference (MCCA) on Thursday, September 18, 2025.

The conference with the theme: “DEFINING VALUE IN THE MODERN MARKET: BEYOND PRICE, QUALITY, EXPERIENCE AND ETHICS”, will be held at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos at 10 am.

Olubodun is a sought-after speaker and experienced brand builder with several years of experience in building and managing top brands. He was the former Chief Executive at InsightPublicis, and will be bringing his experience to bear in his paper on the theme.

According to the organiser, MediaConsortium Conference, the concept of “value” is no longer confined to the traditional pillars of price, quality, experience, and ethics in the ever-evolving global marketplace. While these elements remain essential, today’s discerning consumers, investors, and stakeholders demand a more nuanced and multidimensional interpretation of value. To stay relevant and competitive, brands must redefine what value truly means in the modern age.

The event will pull industry stakeholders and allied sectors in engaging and impactful sections to stimulate consumer/brand engagement.

A list of marketing communications experts has confirmed their participation to discuss Olubodun’s paper. Among them are Obinna Ojekwe, Marketing Lead, Hydrogen, Yinka Femi Opadere, Head, Online Media, Globacom and Samuel Akinrimisi, New Product Development Lead, EKo Supreme Resources Nig. Limited.

The MediaConsortium Conference, hosted by MediaConsortium, a leading brand, business, and marketing publication, aims to facilitate engagement among stakeholders in the IMC and related sectors to address pertinent issues.

This year’s event follows the successful maiden edition held in 2023 at the Sheraton Hotels and Suites, Ikeja and a second edition held at the LCCI, Ikeja, in 2024.