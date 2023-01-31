Maritime workers commend Ngige over salary increment of NPA staff

BY UKPONO UKPONG

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), has lauded the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, for the role that he played in securing an upward review of the long stagnated salaries and allowances of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), workers.

MWUN also expressed appreciation to the minister and his management for their selfless service to the labour sub-sector of the nation’s economy.

The leadership of the union expressed their profound appreciation in a letter sent to Sen. Ngige, dated January 30, and signed by the Secretary General, Comrade Erazua Oniha.

Quoting from the letter, “It is my pleasure to convey to you and your management the appreciation and warm regards of the union-Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria-for your selfless service to the labour and employment sub-sector of the nation’s economy.

“The union and its leadership are highly impressed with your proactive approach to providing first class innovations, which conform to international standards, global practice and improved welfare scheme for Nigerian workers.”

“Indeed, your professionalism and general candour is one we are proud to associate with, especially in the wake of your fulfillment of your promise and support to Nigerian Ports Authority workers to ensure they get upward reprieve in the review of their stagnated salary and allowances, a feat which has come to recent fruition.

“Indeed, for this singular action, we are pleased at this point in history to be Nigerian and Nigerian workers, as your reign as Honourable Minister of Labour and Employment, has ushered in good tidings, bringing with it a sense of purpose, vision and stamina to push and achieve our Nation’s prospect to efficiently position its workforce.”

The letter further conveyed to the Honourable Minister and the Ministry the unalloyed promise of MWUN to continue to partner with them and in tandem to their drive to ensure that Nigerian workers get better welfare.

The union encouraged Sen. Ngige, to continue in this stead as they put a lot of trust in him, assuring that they will continue to do all they could to provide collaboration and support for him and his Ministry.

