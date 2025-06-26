Maritime sector embarks on digital transformation, unveils e-platform

By Temitope Adebayo

The maritime sector is marking a significant step towards digital transformation and transparency as the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Tuesday, officially launched the NIMASA Maritime Labour E-Platform.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, Oyetola described the platform as a “major milestone” in the Federal Government’s ongoing efforts to enhance efficiency, regulatory compliance, and data-driven governance within the sector. ‘This is more than just a portal; it is a bold step toward digital governance, improved service delivery, and industry-wide innovation,’ the minister declared.

According to Oyetola, the platform will provide real-time access to maritime labour data, foster greater transparency, and centralise the management of marine workforce records — all in line with the Ministry’s vision of promoting ease of doing business and global competitiveness in the blue economy.

He lauded the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) for its “forward-looking initiative” and expressed optimism that the e-platform would boost human capital development across the sector. He encouraged all stakeholders to adopt this innovation and fully utilise its capabilities.

With the formal launch, the NIMASA Maritime Labour E-Platform is now operational, signalling the beginning of a new digital era for Nigeria’s maritime labour administration.

The event drew participation from key industry players, union leaders, and government officials, who commended the Ministry and NIMASA for driving technological advancements in the maritime space.