Maritime Safety: NiMet, MOWCA Partner to Enhance Marine Weather

By Dooyum Naadzenga

The Maritime Organisation of West and Central Africa (MOWCA) has announced its desire to help member states promote Maritime weather observation, early warnings and capacity building.

Director -General and Chief Executive Officer of NiMet, Professor Charles Anosike who revealed the plan at the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) and MOWCA in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire last week stated that Nigeria will leverage MOWCA’s mandate and reach to enhance its service delivery.

According to Professor Anosike , ” Nigeria Meteorological Agency is the authoritative voice on the state and behaviour of Nigeria’s atmosphere and it’s interaction with all aspects of the economy.

“NiMet regulates and advises the Nigerian Government on all aspects of meteorology towards sustainable economic development . As weather, climate , and water cycles cannot be controlled by a country ,international cooperation is essential for the development of meteorology “.

As partners in the vision , the Director General of NiMet further said, “we share common problems of Maritime safety waters as the West and Central African region is largely dependent on Maritime transport . Therefore, the safety of Maritime operations demands that weather broadcast to ships twice a day as stipulated by the SOLAS convention and the World Meteorological organisations .

“This information includes quality data, and weather forecasts. Improving the collection and regional exchange of ocean-based observational data will deliver additional socioeconomic benefits to our region”.

He continued ,” Investment in ocean observation infrastructure and capacity development is highly needed to ensure that weather information provided covers all shipping lines and fishing grounds in MOWCA member states”.

Professor Anosike further requested funding support for ocean observation infrastructure to enable regional Maritime weather information sharing, stressing that the partnership will offer both parties the opportunity to collaborate and promote compliance with the SOLAS convention .

Responding, the Secretary General of MOWCA, Dr Paul Adalikwu commended NiMet for the good job of providing weather and climate information for the maritime and other sectors in Nigeria .

According to him, “The role of meteorological agencies in maritime operations cannot be overemphasized as they are essential in delivering precise weather forecasts and timely warnings, which significantly enhance the safety of vessels by predicting storms, tides and sea conditions.

Considering the volume of vessels that pass through Nigerian waterways, it’s very important that we partner with NiMet and so should other stakeholders in the maritime sector too.

“We have listened to NiMet’s presentation and are impressed by it. We will escalate the issues raised as well as the services that NiMet offers to our member – -states and encourage them to take advantage of the best practices that Nigeria has to offer”.