Maresca Defends Players as Arsenal Faces Boardroom Exit, Injury Updates Hit EPL

The Premier League witnessed turbulence both on and off the pitch this week, as Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca defended his under-fire players, Arsenal confirmed the sudden departure of vice-chairman Tim Lewis, and injury updates across Manchester clubs stirred debate ahead of crucial fixtures.

Maresca, who joined Chelsea in the summer, sharply responded to criticism directed at senior players Raheem Sterling and defender Axel Disasi. Speaking after Chelsea’s latest training session, the Italian insisted that targeting individuals was counterproductive. “When people talk about players in isolation, they forget the work they put in for the team,” Maresca said. “Sterling and Disasi are important to our plans, and we will not be distracted by outside noise.” His comments reflect mounting scrutiny as Chelsea battles for consistency in the league.

While Chelsea dealt with pressure from the stands and media, Arsenal was rocked by a surprise change in leadership. Tim Lewis, who has served as vice-chairman since 2020 and played a key role in ownership matters under the Kroenke family, stepped down unexpectedly. The club did not provide a detailed explanation, but insiders suggest the move could reshape the board’s dynamics. Lewis was widely regarded as a close confidant of the Kroenke ownership and instrumental in financial decisions, particularly during the pandemic years. His exit raises questions about Arsenal’s long-term governance, especially as the club continues its push for stability under manager Mikel Arteta.

Beyond managerial and boardroom shake-ups, player fitness has also dominated headlines. Manchester City midfielder Rodri’s availability remains in doubt as he recovers from a muscle strain. His absence could heavily impact City’s midfield control in upcoming matches, given his central role in Pep Guardiola’s tactical system. Guardiola has remained cautious, stating that medical staff will assess the Spaniard on a day-by-day basis.

At Manchester United, there was more optimism. Mason Mount, who has endured a stop-start season since arriving from Chelsea, is nearing full fitness, with reports indicating he could feature in the coming fixtures. Matheus Cunha is also close to returning, giving manager Erik ten Hag more attacking options after a difficult spell. Both returns are expected to ease pressure on United’s squad depth, which has been tested by a string of injuries.

These developments underscore the unpredictable nature of the Premier League, where boardroom decisions, player availability, and managerial responses shape the season as much as performances on the pitch. Chelsea fans will watch closely to see if Maresca’s public defense can translate into improved results, while Arsenal supporters are left pondering the implications of Lewis’s exit. Meanwhile, Manchester rivals face different challenges—City anxiously awaiting Rodri’s recovery and United hoping their returning players can spark momentum.

As the weekend fixtures approach, the spotlight remains fixed not just on goals and tactics but also on how clubs navigate these behind-the-scenes battles that may prove decisive in the race for silverware.