March 18 elections: All eyes on security agencies

*INEC, NSA warn personnel on challenges ahead

BY TUNDE OPALANA

Security agencies in the country have been asked to brace up for the reality of deploying more personnel for weekend’s Governorship and State Assemblies election.

Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu gave the charge on Tuesday in his opening remark during a meeting of the Inter- Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) in Abuja

The chairman said there is the need to make contingency arrangements for the March 18 polls because it will involve more constituencies than the presidential polls.

Yakubu said “the Governorship and State Assembly elections this weekend involves more constituencies than the national elections held about three weeks ago.

“Unlike the last elections involving 470 constituencies (1 Presidential, 109 Senatorial Districts and 360 House of Representatives seats), the State elections will involve 1,021 constituencies (28 Governorship and 993 State Assembly seats).

“There will also be more candidates involved and more collation centres to protect. They are also local elections involving keen contests.”

The INEC boss warned parties and candidates to speak to their agents and supporters to see the elections as a contest and not war.

“They should refrain from acts of violence that may mar the elections or compromise the security of our personnel, observers, the media and service providers.

“The Commission is encouraged by the directive to State Commands by the Inspector General of Police to handle all cases of electoral offences expeditiously. We look forward to receiving the case files. We will immediately set up a legal team to handle such cases in earnest.

“Our State offices have made available to the Nigeria Police Force, being the lead agency in election security, the delimitation details for both the Governorship and State Assembly elections, including locations of Polling Units and Collation Centres. On that basis, we expect a coordinated deployment plan in synergy with other security, intelligence, law enforcement and safety agencies.”

According to him, the Governorship elections will hold in 28 States of the Federation, guber polls in eight states of Anambra, Bayelsa, Edo, Ekiti, Imo, Kogi, Ondo and Osun are held off-cycle and therefore not conducted during the General Election.

However, Yakubu said elections will be conducted for all the 993 State constituencies nationwide.

On level of preparedness, he said “in addition to election technology, logistics and a host of other issues, security was also discussed. We will present some of the issues at this meeting for further discussion and, most importantly, appropriate action.”

He expressed the Commission’s appreciation to the security agencies and other members of ICCES for the professionalism of personnel and the generally peaceful conduct of the February 25 presidential and national assembly elections.

The National Security Adviser, Major Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd) in a short address charged security personnel to keep to the rule of engagement and display professionalism.

He as well called on politicians to avoid election infractions and call their supporters to order as law enforcement agents will not hesitate to arrest and prosecute anyone disrupting electoral process.

