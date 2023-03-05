March 11: Igbo group drums support for Oborovwori Sheriff, others In Delta

By Nosa Àkeñzua

The Ndigbo Political Ambassadors (NPA) has canvased support for Governoship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP ) in Delta State , Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori and House of Assembly aspirants in Delta Central and South Senatorial districts of the party.

The leadership of NPA, comprised of Hon ( Chief ) Michael Ezeh ( JP ) Executive Assistant ( EA) Community Development , Hon Nze Francis Onuora Senior Special Assistant( SSA) on Community Development and Hon Dr Ogbonnaya Igwe Special Assistant (SA) on Community Development to Governor Okowa embarked on a grassroots campaign to Igbos in Warri South, Uvwie , Okpe , Sapele , Ughelli North among other local government areas in the area.

In their separate speeches during the visits, the trio stated that the PDP governorship candidate and House of Assembly aspirants deserved the support of the Igbos because of the patronage of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and PDP for the Igbos.

They also assured that Rt. Hon. Oborevwori would do more for the Igbos, if elected into power as governor of Delta State.

The members of NPA were given a warm reception by the Igbos who assured of their supports for Rt, Hon, Oborevwori and other PDP aspirants in the forthcoming elections.

