Marathon Cooking Record: Former Presidential aspirant, hails Hilda Baci

… says feat proves Nigerian youths, not lazy

By Tom Okpe

Former Deputy National Youth Coordinator of the dissolved Tinubu-Shettima Campaign Council, Nicolas Felix, has congratulated Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, for breaking world record in cooking marathon.

The youngest presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) expressed conviction that her achievement was what he has always believed that the average Nigerian youth is enterprising and not lazy.

Baci had on Monday morning, broken record after she surpassed Indian chef, Lata Tandon, who set a Guinness World Record for cooking for 87 hours and 45 minutes non-stop in 2019 to become the new ‘Guinness World Record’ holder.

The 27-year-old Akwa Ibom, born chef, who started the cooking campaign on May 11 completed 100 hours to set a new record by beating Tandon to the previous record.

An excited Felix disclosed in a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday, stating that Baci’s feat is a reminder that if motivated and given the right working environment, the Nigerian entrepreneurial spirit will ensure youths, excelled.

“I congratulate Hilda Effiong Bassey on her record-breaking achievement. It is a clear evidence of the can-do spirit of the Nigerian youths.

“She has made us proud. This emphasises my belief that the average young person out there, has an entrepreneurial spirit and not lazy.

“I believe she represents one of the brilliant minds, the incoming government of Bola Tinubu plans to bring into governance.

“As the former nationl deputy youth coordinator for the APC PCC, I have met a number of innovative minds from various sectors.

“I want to implore every youth to borrow a leaf from Hilda Effiong Bassey by seeking self improvement to remain relevant in the rapidly changing business environment and market conditions,” he said.