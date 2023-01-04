Manufacturing activity improved in December on strong demand

The Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) report, which gauges the level of activities in the real sector, has increased to 54.6 points in December on strong demand.

The report stated that customer demand improved again in the N rian private sector at the end of 2022, supporting further rapid increases in both new orders and business activity.

It added that “in turn, firms took on additional staff, albeit only slightly. Meanwhile, currency weakness continued to exacerbate cost pressures, subsequently feeding through to the second-fastest rise in selling prices since the survey began in 2014.”

The headline PMI reached 54.6 in December, up from 54.3 in Novsignallinggnaling a marked monthly improvement in business conditions across the Nigerian private sector. Moreover, operating conditions strengthened to the greatest extent since April 2022.

The headline figure derived from the survey is the Stanbic IBTC Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI). Readings above 50.0 signal an improvement in business conditions in the previous month, while readings below 50.0 show a deterioration.

The report stated that “the rate of growth in new orders quickened to an eight-month high in December, linked by firms to stronger customer demand. With customer numbers and new orders rising, firms also increased their business activity at a sharper pace at the end of last year.

“Output rose across each of the agriculture, manufacturing, wholesale & retail and services sectors. Improvements in demand were sustained despite ongoing strong inflationary pressures. In particular, purchase costs increased at the fastest pace in four months amid rising prices for fuel and raw materials, exacerbated by currency weakness.

“In turn, companies increased their selling prices at a much faster pace, and one that was only surpassed by that seen in December 2021.”

Head of Equity Research West Africa at Stanbic IBTC Bank, Muyiwa Oni said, “the headline PMI rose 54.6 in December, up from 54.3 in November which continues to reflect an improvement in private sector business conditions. The improvement was essentially driven by stronger customer demand which consequently resulted in ted in the new orders growth rate reaching an eight-month high in December.

“As a result of the higher level of demand, firms increased business conditions and output levels across various sectors (agriculture, manufacturing, wholesale & retail and servisectoroOne.”

Oni pointed out that “remarkably, stronger demand was sustained despite persistent inflationary pressures. Notably, purchase costs increased at the fastest pace in 4-m leading to companies increasing their output prices.

“Throughout the year 2022, headline inflation continued to rise till it reached 21.47 per cent year-on-year in November, driven by elevated energy and food prices, exacerbated by the Russia-Ukraine creation. In near term, inflation will likely remain elevated, significantly above the central Bank’s target range of six per cent to nine per cent, which would keep the monetary policy authorities hawkish aiming at containing surging price levels.”

