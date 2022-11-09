Man who set his five step-children on fire discloses reason he did it

One 64-year-old, Ojo Joseph, has opened up on the reason he set his five step-children ablaze at the Fagun Area of Ondo town in Ondo State.

Naija News recalls that the suspect allegedly set the victims ablaze while they were sleeping following a disagreement between him and their mother last Saturday.

Three out of the five children have died while the remaining two are still hospitalized.

Parading the suspect, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Funmilayo Odunlami, said the suspect would be charged to court after the completion of investigation, DailyTimesNGR gathered.

Sharing the reason for his actions, Joseph alleged that the wife and children would often come together to beat him up any time he had an altercation with their mother.

READ ALSO: NAFEST 2022: Vital Tool In Reuniting Nigerian

He said, “On that day (last Friday) at about 7 pm, I had a quarrel with my wife and those children joined my wife to beat me, I was even injured and that is how they do whenever we quarrel. So, after they have all slept, out of anger, I went to get petrol and poured it into their room and put fire.

“Before now, my wife didn’t take care of me again and yet whenever quarrel happened between us, she and her children would all gang up to beat me.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...