Man who kill stepmother, sister to die by hanging in Kano

By Kingsley Chukwuka

Man who killed his stepmother by stabbing her on the neck with a screwdriver just after an argument and proceeded to strangle his sister with a scarf has been sentenced to death by hanging in a Kano Court.

The High Court in Kano who pronounced the sentence gave the name of the killer as Sagiru Rijiyar-Zaki, 22 years old.

His case was treated as culpable homicide punishable by death, our correspondent reports.

Delivering judgment, Justice Amina Adamu-Aliyu, held that the prosecution had proven its case beyond reasonable doubt.

Adamu-Aliyu therefore sentenced the convict to death by hanging.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Lamido Abba-Sorondinki, informed the court that the convict committed the offence on Jan.7 2023, at Rijiyar Zaki Quarters Kano.

He said that at about 8:00 pm, Rijiyar-Zaki, caused the death of his stepmother Rabiatu, by stabbing her in the neck with a screwdriver after a misunderstanding and also strangled his sister, Munawara, with her scarf.

The prosecution presented two witnesses and tendered exhibits to prove their case against the defendant.

The convict, however, denied committing the offence.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravenes the provisions of Section 221(a) of the Penal Code Law of Kano State, 1991.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Mubarak Abubakar, presented the convict to testify in his own defence.