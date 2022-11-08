MAN urges FG to address forex, energy crisis in Nigeria

The Director General of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, MAN, Mr Segun Ajayi-Kadir, has called on the federal government and monetary authorities to address the foreign exchange and energy crisis in the country.

He disclosed this at the annual workshop/awards organized by the Commerce and Industry Correspondents Association of Nigeria, CICAN, with the theme: “Manufacturing: Despite FX and Energy Crisis,“ held in Lagos.

According to him, the challenges of inadequate foreign exchange and the energy crisis have dropped the manufacturing output growth from 5.8 per cent in the first quarter of 2022, Q1’22, to 3.0 per cent in the second quarter, Q2’22, DailyTimesNGR gathered.

“The frontline challenges of inadequate foreign exchange and energy crisis dipped the manufacturing output from 5.8 per cent in the first quarter of 2022 to 3.0 per cent in the second quarter.

“These challenges massively affected manufacturers that were already confronted by inclement operating environment compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic and the current Russian-Ukrainian war.

“Manufacturing indicators such as capacity utilization contribution to real Gross Domestic Product, GDP; investment; employment; cost of production; among others were also negatively impacted.

An increase in the cost of energy pushed up global inflation, Russian-Ukrainian cost of importation across the world including Nigeria, with the limited foreign exchange inflow from crude oil sales, foreign exchange demand pushed over the bounds of supply and contributed to the depreciation action in the Naira value,” he said.

