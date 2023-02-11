Man storms Peter Obi’s Lagos campaign rally carrying ‘charm’

A supporter of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, turned up for the Lagos campaign rally carrying charm.

Naija News earlier reported that a massive crowd of supporters stormed the Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos as the former governor of Anambra state concludes his state rally today.

A video that emerged online captured a man carrying ‘Oke Ite’ a charm popularly known in the eastern part of Nigeria.

The man was being cheered by some of the LP supporters at the campaign venue as he makes some incantation.

What Is Oke Ite?

Oke Ite is a concoction of different types of animals, herbs, and human parts gathered in a mud pot, tied with white cloth boiling to perform booming functions.

Although it is uncertain if the ‘Oke Ite’ which the LP supporter is carrying had everything that is usually contained in it.

Mr Macaroni Publicly Disowns Peter Obi’s Campaign Flyer

Meanwhile, popular activist and skit maker, Debo Adebayo better known by his stage name, Mr. Macaroni, has disowned a campaign flyer of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

Mr. Macaroni, who recently said that the LP candidate, Peter Obi is someone he would be proud to call his president, however, noted in a Twitter post that he will not participate in any campaign for any politician after a flyer with his photo and that of Obi surfaced on social media.

