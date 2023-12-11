Man roots for Oborevwori, begins 1200-km bicycle ride to meet Gov in Asaba

By Nosa Akenzua

A 38-year-old indigene of Delta State, Samuel Erukoghene Okoro, has commenced a bicycle ride of 1,200 kilometres from Damaturu in Yobe State to Asaba to meet with Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to appreciate him for his good works in the state.

Okoro, a Chemistry graduate from Federal Polytechnic Oko, Anambra State, hails from Orhuwhorun, Udu Local Government Area of the state.

His journey to Yobe state commenced in 2015 when he was posted there on NYSC assignment. He would traverse several states eight states from the north to get to Asaba in 10 days time.

Addressing a news conference before take-off, Okoro disclosed that he hopes to complete the journey in 10 days, adding that he will be cycling across eight states of Yobe, Bauchi, Plateau, Nasarawa, FCT, Kogi, Edo and Delta through Damaturu-Potiskum-Bauchi-Jos-Lafia-Abuja-Lokoja-Asaba roads.

He said: “I am a married man and blessed with two children, I decided to embark on this 1,200-kilomter bicycle ride from Damaturu to Asaba to congratulate and appreciate my State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori for the good works he is doing in the state since he assumed office.

“By the grace of God I will arrive Asaba in 10 days time and it will be a great opportunity and privilege to meet with my dear Governor to thank him personally for his good works in the state.

“We have been following everything Governor Oborevwori is doing since he emerged as Governor of Delta State and I do so by calling people to independently confirm what we hear and see in the news.

“I am particularly impressed with the flag off for the construction of three flyovers, cloverleaf, pedestrian bridges and road expansion projects in Warri and Effurun metropolis and also the ongoing works in the Ughelli-Asaba dual carriageway.

“I have monitored his MORE Agenda and I am convinced that indeed he will do more for the people of the state.

“As the longest serving Speaker in the state’s history, Governor Oborevwori has started very well with the legacy projects that will change the face of Effurun and Warri metropolis.

“In addition to meeting with the Governor to congratulate him, I also have a letter given to me to present to him by the Delta State Forum in Yobe State”.

He called on everyone to join his family in praying for his safety as he traverses the entire journey enroute Asaba.

It would be recalled that in less than six months in office, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori through his MORE Agenda has completed and inaugurated several projects across the state, commissioned Julius Berger Nigeria Plc to construct three flyovers, cloverleaf, pedestrian bridges and road expansion in Warri and Effurun metropolis worth N78 billion.

Aside projects, Governor Oborevwori had earlier approved the payment of outstanding promotion arrears worth over N5.5 billion to workers including additional N10,000 monthly bonus pay totalling N1.5 billion to cushion effect of fuel subsidy removal on over 50,196 workers in the state.

The Governor had also approved for Local government councils in the state to secure a N40 billion loan to enable them liquidate their backlog of pension liabilities to their retirees.