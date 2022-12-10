Man lands in police net for killing uncle over alleged witchcraft initiation

BY SAMUEL LUKA

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested a 35-year-old man, Haruna Ezekiel, of Gongo, Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area of Bauchi State, who allegedly killed and burnt the corpse of his uncle, Sunday Sale.

A press statement made available to newsmen in Bauchi by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, said the suspect was arrested on 6th December, 2022, following information made available to Tafawa Balewa Divisional Police Headquarters from a 44-year-old man (name withheld).

According to the release, signed by the PPRO on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Alhassan Aminu, the information received indicated that, “on the 5th December, 2022, the complainant (name withheld) ‘m’ aged 44yrs, of Gongo village, while returning from market, he saw flames coming out from the house of one Sunday Saleh (Deceased) ‘m’ aged 80yrs old, of the same address.”

According to SP Wakil, the complaint informed the police that upon seeing the smoke, he rushed to the scene to ascertain what was happening.

The release said on arrival, the informant met one Haruna Ezekiel (suspect) ‘m’ aged 35yrs, of the same address at the scene and discovered that he killed and burnt the deceased (Sunday Saleh), inside the house and buried him in a shallow grave he dug behind the burnt house.

Wakil said preliminary investigation revealed that the victim is a paternal uncle to the suspect.

The suspect was alleged to have killed his uncle on allegations that he initiated his son “Chomwanda” into witchcraft.

The PPRO noted that investigation has revealed that On investigation the suspect discovered that the victim who is now deceased initiated his son into witchcraft unknowingly.

He said the suspect was told by his son that the victim gave him a piece of meat to eat some days ago but later met the son and told him that the meat he ate was an initiation into witchcraft.

Investigation revealed that the deceased demanded that the son of the suspect has to pay back by sacrificing his father in the process.

“On hearing this, the suspect was furious and confronted the victim about the matter, as the victim has long been suspected to be notorious for witchcraft”, the press release said.

The press release said that the victim (Sunday Sale) apologized to the suspect on the matter but the suspect was short-tempered and hit him with a stick on the head and he fainted.

“He dragged the victim’s body into his house and set the entire house ablaze. As a result, the victim’s body was burnt beyond recognition”, police said.

“The suspect, therefore swiftly packed the burnt body and buried it in a shallow grave behind the house,” the press release added.

The CP while frowning at the action of the suspect, said he should have reported the matter to the police instead of taking the law into his hands.

