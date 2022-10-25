MAN elects Francis Meshioye as new President

By Joy Obakeye

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has elected Otunba Francis Meshioye as its 11th President at the just concluded 50th Annual General Meeting (AGMA) held recently in Lagos, Nigeria.

This followed the completion of the highly successful four-year tenure of Engr. Mansur Ahmed, OFR.

The election of the new President took place during the 50th Annual General Meeting of the foremost business membership association held recently in Lagos.

Newly elected President, Otunba Francis Meshioye, is Executive Director, JMG Limited and some other business corporations, amongst which are, JMG Power Generators Limited, Jamara Operations Limited, Octopus Microfinance Bank, and ET & F Investment Ltd. He is on the board of government parastatal and member of several government Committees.

Prior to becoming President of the Association, he served as Chairman of the Infrastructure Committee; Chairman of MAN Ikeja Branch; Chairman, Finance and Establishment Committee, and Vice President of Lagos Zone of the Association.

The newly elected President, Otunba Francis Meshioye will bring his wealth of experience in the Management of Corporate organisations to bear on the leadership of over 2,500 membership organizations.

READ ALSO: NARPOSD donates relief materials to flood-affected..

He is an Alumnus of the Prestigious Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) where he obtained Master’s degree in Business administration (MBA) in Technology, Marketing and Business Strategy. He also holds a Master’s Degree in International Management as well as a Law Degree, both from the University of Liverpool, England.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...