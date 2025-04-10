Man dies of mob action over alleged dog theft in Bauchi, police vows to fish out perpetrators

By Samuel Luka

A individual identified as Peter has died following a mob action over alleged theft of dog while his companion, Dokagk Danladi was left with injuries in Lushi community of Bauchi state.

This development was contained in a crime bulletin made available to newsmen by the Police Public Relations Officer of Bauchi state Command, CSP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil on Thursday.

According to him, the command’s Commissioner, Sani-Omolori Aliyu has mandated a comprehensive investigation into the act of jungle justice inflicted upon an individual named Peter on April 9, 2025, at about 2330 hrs.

“This incident involved a mob assault on two persons accused of dog theft. The victim, Dokagk Danladi, aged 38, was reportedly attacked by a group of youths in a secluded area behind Lushi as a result of the allegations”, the crime bulletin said.

The PPRO explained that Dokagk sustained severe injuries, including machete wounds to his head, and has since been evacuated to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) in Bauchi for medical attention.

CSP Wakil disclosed that Dokagk’s companion, Peter, whose surname remains unidentified, was found at the scene and was regrettably declared dead by medical personnel.

CSP Wakil who assured that investigation is currently underway, said that the Bauchi state command of the police is diligently working to ensure a thorough examination of the incident.

He said that the investigation is going to center towards identifying all individuals involved in the mob assault.

“The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) leads a team of detectives who visited the crime scene to gather evidence and gain a comprehensive understanding of the event’s circumstances”, the crime bulletin added.

He stressed that CP Aliyu has condemned the act which he described as barbaric and detrimental to Nigeria’s legal framework.

The CP, according to the PPRO, also cautioned members of the public that the command under his watch would not condone any individuals taking the law into their own hands by inflicting harm on suspects arrested for alleged crimes in such an inhumane and unlawful manner.

He further emphasised that no individual possesses the authority to treat a suspect in such a brutal manner, saying, “it is erroneous for anyone to assume the role of law enforcement.

He said suspects apprehended in connection with any alleged crime should be promptly handed over to the police or relevant law enforcement agencies responsible for investigation and prosecution.

He also urged the public to remain calm as the investigation progresses, adding that the Command is resolute in its pursuit of justice, as well as committed to ensuring that those responsible for the heinous act are held accountable.

“The community is urged to remain composed during this period and assist law enforcement by reporting pertinent information”, the police said.