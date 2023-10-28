Man arrested for allegedly killing girlfriend in Delta

By Nosa Akenzua

The Police has arrested 26-year-old Destiny Ogheneovo for allegedly murdering his girlfriend, Jennifer Aaron.

The young man was apprehended at his residence, NDDC Road in Sapele by detectives from the Sapele Police Division after the family of the deceased reported her missing.

According to a relative of the deceased, Jennifer and Destiny had broken up four months ago due to a troubled relationship.

However, Destiny showed up at her family home last week insisting on taking her away on his motorcycle.

When Jennifer did not return home that night, her family became worried and started searching for her.

Their search led them to Destiny’s house, but he was nowhere to be found. It was not until the following day that Jennifer’s lifeless body was discovered, dumped behind Destiny’s house.

Delta State Police Command’s spokesperson, DSP Edafe Bright, confirmed the arrest, while a Police source revealed that Destiny was currently in custody in Sapele and would be transferred to Asaba soon.

The cause of Jennifer’s death is still unknown, as an autopsy is yet to be conducted to determine if she was indeed murdered. The community has been left in shock by the gruesome discovery, with residents expressing their disbelief and sorrow.

Mary Idu, a resident, described Jennifer as a kind and caring person and questioned what could have possibly driven her partner to commit such a heinous act.

Meanwhile, The Chairman of Warri South Local Government Council of Delta State, Dr. Michael Tidi, has appealed to the Director-General of the Warri Uvwie and Environs Special Development Agency (WUEDA), Prince Godwin Ejinyere, to facilitate the award of the contract for the construction of some internal roads in Warri.

Tidi stated this when Prince Ejinyere led a delegation of the agency on a sensitisation visit to the council chairman in the council secretariat, Warri.

He said that some of the internal roads had already been scoped and necessary documentation done, and ready for award.

While congratulating the DG of WUEDA on his appointment, Tidi, who was represented by his Vice, Chief (Mrs.) Ann Iniovosa, said that with the visit, he was confident that the DG would use his vast wealth of experience to contribute his quota towards the actualisation of the M.O.RE agenda of the Oborevwori Administration in the state.

“Your appointment was predicated on your track records, laudable achievements and collective abilities to position your agency for a better service delivery which is the core value of the present administration.

“It is worthy to also note that within few weeks of your appointment, inauguration and subsequent assumption of office, you have deemed it necessary to embark on this courtesy call to interact with us.

“Indeed, this is a sign of a good working relationship with your agency. I will not also fail to commend your efforts, within this short period, to have continued with the ongoing projects within Warri metropolis.

“These are evidences of your readiness to advance the governor’s pledge to give Warri and its environs the pride of place in the scheme of things,” Tidi said.

The Warri South Council boss also stressed that as a government at the grassroots with limited resources, it would be running to the agency for assistance in some projects that were beyond its scope in order to actualise the policy direction of the present state government towards upscaling the development of Warri, the commercial hub centre of the state.

Earlier, the DG of WUEDA, Prince Ejinyere, said they were in the council to intimate the chairman about the activities of the agency, which he noted would be carried out in the next coming days.

He said that Governor Sheriff Oborevwori was committed to ensuring that Warri reclaimed its rightful place, and that he had been given the mandate to ensure that it came to pass.

He said a lot of sensitisation was already on in the media to ensure that everyone was aware of what the agency wanted to do.

He said the media advocacy would be followed by town hall meetings to further enlighten the people before action began with clean up exercises in parts of Warri.

