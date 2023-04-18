Man arrested for allegedly defiling his 2-year-old daughter

A man has been arrested for allegedly defiling his two-and-a-half-year-old daughter. He was arrested by the Police from Wanguru police station in Mwea East, Kirinyaga County, Kenya.

According to Citizen Digital, the minor was reportedly left behind by her mother, after disagreement with her husband.

Residents of Kiumbu village responded to the toddler’s cries, but the man managed to escape.

He was later caught by the irate residents who were baying for his blood. They villagers marched him to Kimbimbi dispensary, where they locked him in one of the room before calling police.

Confirming the incident, Mwea East OCPD James Mutua said that police responded after they received information from members of the public.

Mutua said the two and half-year-old is undergoing treatment at Kimbimbi sub-County Hospital where a medical report revealed she had been defiled.