Man, 37, docked over alleged shop- breaking, N560,000 cash theft

A 37-year-old man, John Nelson has appeared before a Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos over alleged shop-breaking and theft of N560,000.

The defendant, whose residential address was not given, is facing a two-count charge of Breaking, entry and stealing.

The prosecutor, Insp Christopher Okoliko, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Jan. 25, at Makanjuola St., Orile Iganmu, Lagos.

Okoliko alleged that the defendant forcefully entered into the shop of Obinna Nwokpuru, where he stole N560, 000 cash.

He said that the defendant also stole speakers and power banks valued N58, 500.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened sections 307 (b) and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.(Revised).

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Olubunmi Gbenga, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N150, 000 with one responsible surety in like sum.

She directed that the sureties must show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government and have their addresses verified by the court.

Gbenga adjourned the matter until March 1 for mention.