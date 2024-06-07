Man, 37, docked over alleged N3.4m school fees theft

A 37-year-old man, Mosuro Hammed, was on Thursday docked in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly converting N3.4 million meant for payment of a lady’s school fees to another purpose.

Hammed whose residential address was not provided, is standing trial on a three-count charge bordering on conspiracy, fraud and stealing.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, Insp John Iberedem , told the court that the defendant, and another still at large, conspired and committed the offences on April 18, at Ladoje Street, Oko-Oba, Agege, Lagos.

Iberedem alleged that the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of the peace, by stealing the sum of N3, 450,000 under false pretence.

According to him, the defendant fraudulently obtained the sum of N3, 450,000 from one Tonia Okoye on the pretext that he would help her to make payment for her school fees.

He said that the defendant stole the money from the complainant by conversion after deceiving her, and failed to return it.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 280(2), 314, and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

The magistrate, Mrs E. Kubeinje granted the defendant bail in the sum of N250, 000, with two sureties in like sum.

She ruled that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Kubeinje adjourned the case until July 3, for mention.