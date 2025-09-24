Man, 32, docked over alleged N350,000 fraud, breach of peace in Ekiti

A 32-year-old man, Emmanuel Godwin, who allegedly defrauded a customer of N350,000 on the pretext of assisting him purchase seven gallons of palm oil, on Tuesday appeared before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The defendant of No. 31 Alawo French Adepararusi St., Adehun Area in Ado-Ekiti, is standing trial on a two-count charge of fraud and breach of peace.

Godwin, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, Insp Akinwale Oriyomi, told the court that the defendant, committed the offences on Sept. 1 at about 9:00 a.m in Ado-Ekiti.

He alleged that the defendant obtained the sum of N350,000 from the complainant, Mr Bamidele Samuel, on the pretext of helping him to purchase seven kegs of palm oil, which he did not supply.

Oriyomi said that the defendant also conducted himself in a manner likely to cause the breach of peace in the community by pushing the complainant down from a motorcycle, leading to the latter sustaining injury.

According to him, the offences contravene Section 329 and 181 of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State, 2021.

He urged the court to adjourn the case to enable him study the file and assemble his witnesses.

Counsel to the defendant, Mr Olawumi Olowolafe, urged the court to grant the defendant bail, with a promise that he would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Abayomi Adeosun, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N30,000 with one surety in like sum.

He adjourned the case till Oct. 21 for hearing.(NAN).