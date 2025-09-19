Mammoth crowd welcomes Fubara as Gov resumes duties at Bricks House

By Agency Report

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, Friday returned to the state to a hero’s welcome as mammoth crowd gathered at the Port Harcourt International Airport to receive the embattled governor.

The Governor who arrived at about 12.15pm was heartily welcomed by his deputy, Prof Ngozi Odu alongside friends, well-wishers and prominent leaders drawn from across the state.

The jubilant crowd, many of whom were said to have arrived at the airport as early as 9am sang his praises and reaffirmed their support for him, despite his ordeals.

A surprised Fubara was moved by the large crowd after his ordeal and described the reception as a demonstration of the unity and resilience of the Rivers people.

President Bola Tinubu had on March 18 declared a state of emergency in Rivers state and suspended the Governor, his deputy and the state House of Assembly over allegations of break down of law and order in the state.

The action was roundly condemned by many Nigerians who argued that Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution( As Amended) that the President relied on to declare the emergency rule did not empower him to suspend democratically elected persons like the governor, his deputy and the state lawmakers.

The President on September 17 announced the lifting of the emergency rule and directed Gov Fubara and his Deputy, Prof Odu and the lawmakers to resume on Sept 18 after the expiration of the six months.

The Governor, however, did not resume even as the lawmakers resumed fuelling fears of the whereabouts of Gov Fubara before his triumphant return as reflective of the crowd that gathered to welcome him back.