Mammoth Crowd At Abuja As David Jimkuta Picks N20m Senate Nomination Form

Mammoth Crowd of party supporters, political associate and well wishers accompanied David Jimkuta from southern Taraba to pick All Progressive Congress (APC) expression of interest and nomination form on Friday in Abuja

In what could be best described as a carnival like event, the crowd were chanting SAI JIMKUTA describing him as a humanitarian and a philanthropist of repute

Addressing newsmen shortly after picking his nomination form for the 2023 southern Taraba senatorial seat,

David JImkuta assured the southern Taraba people of his readiness to offer himself for service

It is my wish to be a leader with the fear of God, demonstrate the democratic tenet and deploy dividend of democracy to all areas in southern senatorial district in Taraba State. Let’s join hands as this project need a collective resolve from all of us, he said

JImkuta who is optimistic of winning the senatorial seat, says he will join hands with relevant agencies of government to reduce unemployment that is bedeviling the teeming youths of southern Taraba

