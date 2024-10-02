Mamaj: Lagos to host pilot seminar

BY CHUKWUEMEKE IWELUNMO

The aviation industry is gearing up for the second Pilot Seminar, scheduled to take place on October 4, 2024, at 12pm at the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority annex in Lagos.

Organized by the Mentorship Academy of Mamaj Aviation Consult Limited in collaboration with the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, this seminar aims to provide aspiring pilots with valuable insights into the profession.

The first seminar, held in 2019 in Lagos, featured renowned experts like Capt. Jim Hassan, Capt. Arome Soni, Capt. Ejike Wosu, Capt. Quincy Owen, and Ajibade Joshua.

The increasing demand for information about the pilot profession has prompted the need for a second seminar.

Convener Joy Ogbebo emphasizes the importance of bringing together seasoned experts to address the concerns of aspiring pilots.

“As someone who is not a professional pilot, I believe that gathering experienced professionals is the best way to provide accurate and relevant information,” she stated.

The theme for this year’s seminar is “BECOMING A PROFESSIONAL PILOT: BENEFITS AND CHALLENGES.” The keynote speaker will be Capt. Chris Najomo, and the event will also feature special guest speakers including Dr. Alex Nwuba (President of Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association of Nigeria), Capt. Ado Sanusi (MD/CEO of Aero Contractors), Capt. Abdullahi Zubeir (Director Airport Operations), Capt. Roy Ilegbodu (MD/CEO of Ark Airlines), Capt. Benson Ikponmwonsa, and Anthony Ayeni (from Ibom Air).

In a statement by the convener, participants can expect an interactive session with pilots from various airlines who will discuss the requirements, challenges, and rewards of becoming a professional pilot.

Topics will include the necessary skills, best schools to attend, funding options, training costs, and the overall process.

According to her, this seminar offers a unique opportunity for aspiring pilots to gain a deeper understanding of the pilot career path from experienced professionals