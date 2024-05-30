Mamaj holds international flight attendant day

BY CHUKWUEMEKE IWELUNMO

All is now set for the international 2024 Cabin Crew Day celebrations at the 7th annual Cabin Crew Fair.

May 31, a global day set aside for celebrating flight attendants around the world, recognizes the dedicated members of the flight crew who rise early, stay late and remain alert throughout the flight providing comfort, care and reassurance of the safest travel.

This day, also known as a day of appreciation, is observed in various parts of the world.

This annual fair which is hosted by Mamaj Aviation Consult Limited, brings together Cabin Crew executives from the respective Airlines, captains of industry, aspiring crew and Aviation training organizations to celebrate the practitioners of the great profession.

The International Flight Attendants Day, which began in 2015 to laud the efforts of flight attendants was first initiated by a Canadian union to acknowledge the hard work and spirit of flight attendants.

The theme for this year’s event is: “The Cabin Crew profession: The role of Aeromedical.’

The Acting Director General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, Captain. Chris Najomo, will be the Keynote speaker, other special guest speakers include, Captain Donald Tonye Spiff, the Director of Operations, Licensing and Training standards, Esther Shittu, Head, Aeromedical Standards at the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, Bernice Kunbi Leshi, COO, Bellagio Air, Dora Ndabai, Captain Jibola Idowu, Air Peace Airlines.

The aim and objectives of the Fair is to among others promote relationship between Nigeria Cabin Crew professionals, inspiring the aspiring next generation on the Cabin Crew Career, introducing them to the opportunities that exists in the aviation industry, highlight the valuable and strategic role of Cabin Crew,.

The aim also include: helping them identify the key skills, create a platform for the professionals and intending Cabin Crew to connect & share knowledge and connect with the certified training organisations.

The event will take place at the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority Annex, at the international wing of the Lagos airport at 9am.