Malami Released After EFCC Drill, To Return for More Engagements

Abubakar Malami, the former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, has confirmed his release after honoring an invitation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Abuja.

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, Malami described his engagement with the anti-graft agency as “successful” but noted that he is scheduled for further interaction with the commission.

“In line with my undertaking to keep Nigerians updated on my invitation by EFCC, I give glory to Allah for his divine intervention,” Malami stated.

He added, “The engagement was successful and I am eventually released while on an appointment for further engagement as the truth relating to the fabricated allegations against me continue to unfold”.

The former AGF had earlier confirmed receiving the summons from the EFCC, asserting his readiness to cooperate as a law-abiding citizen.

“I hereby reaffirm my commitment to honour the invitation. I understand the spirit of accountability and transparency in public service — the principles that I both advocate and champion,” he had said prior to his visit.

While the specific details of the interrogation were not officially disclosed in the invitation letter, reports suggest the inquiry may be linked to undisclosed investigations involving his tenure as the country’s chief law officer.

TheCable had previously reported that Malami faced scrutiny over several high-profile transactions during his time in office, including the $496 million settlement to Global Steel Holdings Ltd and the handling of asset forfeitures.

Malami served as AGF and Minister of Justice from 2015 to 2023 under the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.