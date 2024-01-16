Makinde tasks residents to cooperate with security agencies

By Stephen Gbadamosi

Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has appealed to residents of the state to always cooperate with security agencies and to also keep them informed of any suspicious act.

The governor stated this on Monday at the grand finale of the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day held at the Remembrance Arcade, Government House, Agodi, Ibadan.

Governor Makinde, while addressing journalists at the end of the event, expressed appreciation to the officers and men of the Armed Forces for their dedication and for keeping the state and the country safe.

He promised that his administration would continue to support the widows, orphans and other dependents of the fallen heroes.

The governor, who performed the traditional wreath-laying during the celebration, equally assured the people of the state of maximum safety of lives and properties.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank our service commanders, the officers and men of the Armed Forces in Oyo State, for their dedication and for keeping us safe. We are eternally grateful to them.

“For the people our fallen heroes left behind, we will continue to give them support and make life bearable for them,” he said.

Governor Makinde also used the opportunity to give the people of Oyo State the assurance that security agencies would continue to keep the state safe.

“Please, cooperate with our service commanders. If you see something, say something,” he said.

The chairman, Nigerian Legion, Oyo State Command, Deputy Commandant General Julius Ogunkojo, appreciated Governor Makinde for his generous donation and support in the course of the celebration.

He implored the government, individuals and well-meaning Nigerians to come to the aid of Legion members, stressing that their monthly allowances were not encouraging, due to the economic situation of the country.

The ceremony also had in attendance the Speaker of Oyo State House of Assembly, Right Honourable Adebo Ogundoyin; the Chief Judge of Oyo State, Justice Iyabo Yerima; and the representative of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Mohood ‘Lekan Balogun.

Others were the Garrison Commander, 2 Division of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier-General Muazu; the Commander, Nigeria Air Force Station, Ibadan, Air Commodore A. G. Akinyimika; the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Police Command, Adebola Hamzat and a representative of the widows of the fallen heroes.

The occasion also witnessed the 21-gun salute in honour of the fallen heroes and the release of ceremonial pigeons by the governor, which signifies peace.

Also in attendance were the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Olanike Adeyemo and the Head of Service, Mrs. Olubunmi Oni, among other top government functionaries as well as the Legionnaires.