Makinde tasks PDP stakeholders on unity, says ‘healing process’ must begin

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, at the weekend, called on stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to put aside differences and work towards the unity of the party.

He made the appeal during an ongoing retreat organised by the party for elected officials in Bauchi, Bauchi State, saying that going forward, the process of healing the party ought to begin immediately.

The governor, in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Sulaimon Olanrewaju, urged party members to put aside issues capable of causing division in the party as a result of the in-fighting that occurred during the general elections and embrace peace.

“I want to point out that we went through a gruelling election; and whether we want to admit or not, we have issues amongst ourselves during the elections. But, you know what, the healing process has to start and it must start now,” he said.

Makinde, while saying that the party must be forward-looking, admonished the governors to stand strong and continue to play a stabilizing role in the affairs of the party.

“Let me conclude by saying that government will come and go but our country will remain. And, as a responsible opposition party, we must, where it is required, do things in the interest of this country. This is because if there is no Nigeria, there is no us.

“We must focus on things that will unite us. We must, as a matter of urgency, be forward-looking. We have to tell ourselves the home-truth. One thing I can say is that, for the governors of the PDP, who are present here, I will say that the governors are willing, ready and able to play a stabilising role in this party.

“So, it is safer to offer a chance that offers itself and extemporise the procedure to fit it; rather than making plans, mature and waiting for an opportunity to use that plan,” he stated.

