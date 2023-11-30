Makinde presents 2024 Budget to House next week

By Stephen Gbadamosi

Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, will present the 2024 Appropriation Bill to the state House of Assembly on Tuesday, 5th December, 2023.

According to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Sulaimon Olanrewaju, the governor is expected to present the budget proposal before the 32-member House of Assembly, accompanied by top government functionaries.

“It will be recalled that the state government held stakeholders’ consultative meetings on the 2024 Budget across the seven administrative zones of the state to give account of the 2023 Budget performance and collate the views and needs of people across all the zones.

“Governor Makinde had, during the kickoff of the stakeholders’ consultative forum in Ibadan, declared that his administration would continue to produce budgets with the full inputs of the people and also execute the same with their utmost interests at heart.

“As the governor is set to unveil the 2024 Budget, residents of the state will look forward to more developments in the New Year, having witnessed the implementations of the 2023 Budget of Sustainable Development, 2022 Budget of Growth and Opportunities and the 2021 Budget of Continued Consolidation, which have repositioned the state over the past years,” Olanrewaju said.

